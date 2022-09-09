September 9, 2022
Local Sports: Friday, September 9

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Football

Peabody  44        Jackson South Side  13

 

High School Volleyball

Westview  3         South Fulton  0

Carlisle Co.  3      Fulton City  0

Hickman Co.  3   Fulton County  2

 

College Football

Missouri State defeated UT Martin 35-30.

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Football

Fairview @ Westview (with updates from Gibson County @ Dresden) airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

TCA @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Obion Central @ McKenzie, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Gleason @ Scotts Hill

West Carroll @ South Fulton

Milan @ Liberty

Kirby @ South Gibson

Henry County @ Brentwood

Riverside @ Huntingdon

Trezevant @ Dyer County

Munford @ Dyersburg

Bolivar @ Crockett County

Lexington @ Haywood County

McEwen @ Camden

Covington @ Brighton

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County

Mayfield @ McCracken County

Bullitt East @ Graves County

Union County @ Murray

Calloway County @ Marshall County

Crittenden County @ Caldwell County

 

High School Soccer

Obion Central @ North Side Shootout

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates (following Obion Central)
104.9 KYTN

 

