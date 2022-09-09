Local Sports: Friday, September 9
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Football
Peabody 44 Jackson South Side 13
High School Volleyball
Westview 3 South Fulton 0
Carlisle Co. 3 Fulton City 0
Hickman Co. 3 Fulton County 2
College Football
Missouri State defeated UT Martin 35-30.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Fairview @ Westview (with updates from Gibson County @ Dresden) airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
TCA @ Union City, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Obion Central @ McKenzie, airtime at 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Gleason @ Scotts Hill
West Carroll @ South Fulton
Milan @ Liberty
Kirby @ South Gibson
Henry County @ Brentwood
Riverside @ Huntingdon
Trezevant @ Dyer County
Munford @ Dyersburg
Bolivar @ Crockett County
Lexington @ Haywood County
McEwen @ Camden
Covington @ Brighton
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County
Mayfield @ McCracken County
Bullitt East @ Graves County
Union County @ Murray
Calloway County @ Marshall County
Crittenden County @ Caldwell County
High School Soccer
Obion Central @ North Side Shootout
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates (following Obion Central)
104.9 KYTN