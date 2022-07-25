Local Sports: July 25, 2022

The Hoptown Hoppers defeated the Fulton Railroaders 7-5 Saturday night in Game 2 of the playoffs.

Jordyn Naranjo took the loss for the Railroaders. Naranjo went one inning, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out two.

Sam Poindexter started the game. The pitcher allowed seven hits and three runs over five innings, striking out three.

The Railroaders smacked one home run on the day. Parker Estes had a long ball in the first inning.

In Game 3, the Fulton Railroaders lost to the Hoptown Hoppers again Sunday night, 6-2.

Brooks Cooner took the loss for the Railroaders. Cooner allowed ten hits and five runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

The Railroaders end their season with a 21-19 record.