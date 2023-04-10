Local Sports: Monday, April 10
High School Baseball
Milan @ Dresden (5:00)
Greenfield @ South Fulton (5:00)
Bradford @ Gleason (5:00)
Westview @ Gibson County (6:30)
Obion Central @ Crockett County (6:00)
Huntingdon @ Union City (6:30)
Mayfield @ Hickman County (5:30)
High School Softball
Halls @ Westview (5:00)
Lake County @ Gleason (5:00)
CCA @ Mayfield (5:30)
Christian Fellowship @ Hickman County (5:30)
Dyer County @ Union City (6:30)
High School Soccer
Westview @ Jackson South Side (5:30)
High School Tennis
Dyer County @ Westview (4:00)
Obion Central @ Union City (3:30)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Colorado Rockies (7:40) on 104.9 KYTN
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames