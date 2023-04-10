April 10, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports: Monday,…

Local Sports: Monday, April 10

Local Sports: Monday, April 10

 

High School Baseball

Milan @ Dresden (5:00)

Greenfield @ South Fulton (5:00)

Bradford @ Gleason (5:00)

Westview @ Gibson County (6:30)

Obion Central @ Crockett County (6:00)

Huntingdon @ Union City (6:30)

Mayfield @ Hickman County (5:30)

 

High School Softball

Halls @ Westview (5:00)

Lake County @ Gleason (5:00)

CCA @ Mayfield (5:30)

Christian Fellowship @ Hickman County (5:30)

Dyer County @ Union City (6:30)

 

High School Soccer

Westview @ Jackson South Side (5:30)

 

High School Tennis

Dyer County @ Westview (4:00)

Obion Central @ Union City (3:30)

 

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Colorado Rockies (7:40) on 104.9 KYTN

 

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology