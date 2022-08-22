Local Sports: Monday, August 22

The Dresden Lions stopped Westview’s winning streak of 13 Saturday night by defeating the defending state champs, 28-13.

The Chargers went up 7 to nothing but the Lions tied the game by half time.

Dresden outscored Westview 3 to 1 in the second half in a game that took 3 hours and 2 minutes to play.

Westview will host Trenton Peabody at Graham Stadium this week. Trenton fell to Milan last Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Dresden will travel to Greenfield for their second road trip.

Meanwhile, Friday night’s Greenfield vs. South Fulton game was declared a “no contest” due to Greenfield player Blake Rodehaver’s injury.

With high school football continuing into week two, coaches gathered at Blue Oak in downtown Martin to discuss this week’s games.

1A Fulton County will face 6A team Marshall County this Friday.

Fulton County Coach James Bridges told Coaches Corner host, Paul Tinkle…

In week one, the Pilots lost to the Gleason Bulldogs, 60-34.

Fulton County will play at Marshall County High School this Friday at 7:00.

Saturday’s Football Scores

Dresden defeated Westview 28-13.

Paducah Tilghman defeated McCracken Co. 54-14.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Volleyball

Obion Central @ Fulton County (6:15)

Westview @ Huntingdon (5:00)

Union City @ Fulton City (6:00)

High School Golf

Greenfield @ Persimmon Hills

Fulton County @ Hickman CC

St. Louis @ Chicago 6:10 on 104.9 KYTN