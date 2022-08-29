Local Sports: Monday, August 29
High school football moves into week three.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Gleason Coach Noah Lampkins told us about their first loss this season against West Carroll…
West Carroll won 33-24 over the Bulldogs and evens their record to 1-1.
Meanwhile, Gleason prepares for a Thursday night game against Bruceton.
Coach Lampkins says the Bulldogs will have to step-up their game against Bruceton…
Gleason will travel to Bruceton this Thursday. Kickoff is at 7:00, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Volleyball
Murray @ Fulton City (6:00)
Calloway County @ Fulton County (6:00)
Union City @ Henry Co. (5:00)
High School Golf
Greenfield @ Persimmon Hills
Fulton County @ Hickman CC
Obion Central @ Poplar Meadows
St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN