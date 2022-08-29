Local Sports: Monday, August 29

High school football moves into week three.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Gleason Coach Noah Lampkins told us about their first loss this season against West Carroll…

West Carroll won 33-24 over the Bulldogs and evens their record to 1-1.

Meanwhile, Gleason prepares for a Thursday night game against Bruceton.

Coach Lampkins says the Bulldogs will have to step-up their game against Bruceton…

Gleason will travel to Bruceton this Thursday. Kickoff is at 7:00, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Volleyball

Murray @ Fulton City (6:00)

Calloway County @ Fulton County (6:00)

Union City @ Henry Co. (5:00)

High School Golf

Greenfield @ Persimmon Hills

Fulton County @ Hickman CC

Obion Central @ Poplar Meadows

St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN