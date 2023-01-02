Local Sports: Monday, January 2

After finishing the Martin Lion’s Club Christmas Tournament, winning 2 of 4 last week, the Westview Charger boys’ basketball team will travel to Troy tomorrow night to play Obion Central.

Head Coach Willie Trevathan told us about the Chargers’ games in the Tournament…

The Chargers are 4-10 this season and are making improvements each game.

Coach Trevathan said it’s a process…

Coach Trevathan added…

Prior to Westview, Coach Trevathan led the Greenfield girls to a State Championship and an undefeated season before becoming an Assistant Coach with the UTM Women’s program.

Westview will travel to Obion tomorrow night. Airtime is at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 with tipoff at 6:00.

Today’s Schedule:

Reliaquest Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Illinois (11:00am)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Tulane vs. USC (Noon)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Purdue (Noon)

Rose Bowl Game

Penn State vs. Utah (4:00)