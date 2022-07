The Hoptown Hoppers defeated the Fulton Railroaders last night, 6-1. The Hoppers took the lead on a single in the second inning.

Jackson Shoulders took the loss for the Railroaders. The hurler surrendered four runs on three hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four.

The Railroaders fall to 13-12 and will play the Muhlenberg County Stallions tonight at Lohaus Field at 5:30 with a fireworks show to follow.