Local Sports: Monday, November 21

The South Fulton Red Devil basketball team begin their season this week with two games, two nights in a row.

South Fulton girls’ Coach Curt Lee tells us what his team looks like this season…

And how he will prepare his team…

The Red Devils will be at Hollow Rock-Bruceton tonight against the Tigers at 6:00.

Coach Lee says the holidays are always hard…

South Fulton will play Lake County tomorrow night at home.

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Union City @ Paris Inman

Lakewood @ Greenfield

Lake Road @ Gleason

St. Mary @ Fulton County

High School Basketball

Huntingdon @ Dresden, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

South Fulton @ Bruceton

Gleason @ JCS

Henry County @ Northeast

Gibson County @ Humboldt

South Gibson @ Chester County

Sacred Heart @ Carroll Academy

Madison @ Milan

Clarksburg @ Big Sandy

North Side @ West Carroll

Women’s College Basketball

UT Martin vs. Marshall @ Hostilo Community Classic in Georgia

Virginia Tech @ Kentucky

TSU @ Butler

Cincinnati @ Lindenwood

Men’s College Basketball

St. Mary of the Woods @ Eastern Illinois

Cal State Northridge @ TSU

NFL Monday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals