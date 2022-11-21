Local Sports: Monday, November 21
The South Fulton Red Devil basketball team begin their season this week with two games, two nights in a row.
South Fulton girls’ Coach Curt Lee tells us what his team looks like this season…
And how he will prepare his team…
The Red Devils will be at Hollow Rock-Bruceton tonight against the Tigers at 6:00.
Coach Lee says the holidays are always hard…
South Fulton will play Lake County tomorrow night at home.
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Basketball
Union City @ Paris Inman
Lakewood @ Greenfield
Lake Road @ Gleason
St. Mary @ Fulton County
High School Basketball
Huntingdon @ Dresden, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
South Fulton @ Bruceton
Gleason @ JCS
Henry County @ Northeast
Gibson County @ Humboldt
South Gibson @ Chester County
Sacred Heart @ Carroll Academy
Madison @ Milan
Clarksburg @ Big Sandy
North Side @ West Carroll
Women’s College Basketball
UT Martin vs. Marshall @ Hostilo Community Classic in Georgia
Virginia Tech @ Kentucky
TSU @ Butler
Cincinnati @ Lindenwood
Men’s College Basketball
St. Mary of the Woods @ Eastern Illinois
Cal State Northridge @ TSU
NFL Monday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals