Local Sports: Monday, October 24

In high school football last week, Obion Central defeated the Dresden Lions 42-21.

Dresden Coach Keith Hodge told us about his team’s shortcomings Friday night…

The lions fall to 7-2 overall and remain 4-1 in the region.

Meanwhile, Dresden will face Hollow Rock-Bruceton at home this Friday night.

Coach Hodge said Dresden’s goal is to get back on brand…

The Lions are set to play in the playoffs after finishing their regular season Friday against Bruceton.

Coach Hodge said their next opponent will probably be Eagleville…

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Martin @ Trenton Rosenwald

Gibson County @ Union City

Dresden @ Ridgemont

Greenfield @ South Fulton

Henry @ McKenzie

West Carroll @ Huntingdon

NFL Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots