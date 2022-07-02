Local Sports: Saturday, July 2

The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Paducah Chiefs last night, 3-1.

CJ Lofton was the winning pitcher for the Railroaders. The pitcher surrendered no runs on two hits over one and two-thirdsinnings, striking out two and walking none.

Tommy Johnson started the game, lasting seven innings. The pitcher allowed four hits and one run while striking out eight and walking none.

The Railroaders improve to 13-10 and will play the Paducah Chiefs again tonight at 7:00 at Lohaus Field.