Local Sports Schedule: Tuesday, January 10

High School Basketball

Dyersburg @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Union City @ Milan, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Dresden @ South Fulton

Bradford @ Gleason

Henry County @ Dyer County

Huntingdon @ Gibson County

Peabody @ Lake County

South Gibson @ Crockett County

JCM @ Humboldt

West Carroll @ Clarksburg

Bruceton @ McEwen

Munford @ Ripley

McCracken County @ Marshall County

(B) Fulton County @ Mayfield

(B) Hickman County @ Ballard Memorial

(B) St. Mary @ Carlisle County

(B) CFS @ Murray

(B) Crittenden County @ Caldwell County

(B) Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County

Men’s College Basketball

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee, airtime at 7:30 on STAR 95.1

South Carolina @ Kentucky

Murray State @ Northern Iowa