Local Sports Schedule: Tuesday, January 10
High School Basketball
Dyersburg @ Westview, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Union City @ Milan, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Dresden @ South Fulton
Bradford @ Gleason
Henry County @ Dyer County
Huntingdon @ Gibson County
Peabody @ Lake County
South Gibson @ Crockett County
JCM @ Humboldt
West Carroll @ Clarksburg
Bruceton @ McEwen
Munford @ Ripley
McCracken County @ Marshall County
(B) Fulton County @ Mayfield
(B) Hickman County @ Ballard Memorial
(B) St. Mary @ Carlisle County
(B) CFS @ Murray
(B) Crittenden County @ Caldwell County
(B) Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County
Men’s College Basketball
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee, airtime at 7:30 on STAR 95.1
South Carolina @ Kentucky
Murray State @ Northern Iowa