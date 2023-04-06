Local Sports: Thursday, April 6
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Ballard 10, McCracken County 8, (9 innings)
St. Mary 5, Graves County 5
High School Softball
at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN
Forbush, NC 3, Marshall County 1 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN
Highland, OH 7, Hickman County 1 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN
Miami East, OH 12, Carlisle County 5 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN
Paducah Tilghman 18, Washington County 1, Florida Beach Bash
Mayfield 4, Pine Forest, FL 1, (9 innings)
Orange Beach, AL 12, McCracken County 2, (6 innings)
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Westview @ McKenzie (4:30)
Bruceton @ Dresden (5:00)
Jackson North Side @ Greenfield (5:00)
Obion Central @ Mid-Season Classic (7:00)
Graves County vs. Dyer County @ Gibson Co. (4:30)
Hickman County vs. Caldwell County (5:30)
Mayfield vs. Calloway County (10:00am)
High School Softball
Westview @ Milan (5:00)
Dresden @ Gibson County (5:00)
Gleason @ Bradford (5:00)
Mayfield @ Escambia, FL (6:30)
High School Tennis
Westview vs. Peabody @ UT Martin (4:00)
College Baseball
UT Martin @ Little Rock (6:00)
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators