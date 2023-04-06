Local Sports: Thursday, April 6

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Baseball

Ballard 10, McCracken County 8, (9 innings)

St. Mary 5, Graves County 5

High School Softball

at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN

Forbush, NC 3, Marshall County 1 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN

Highland, OH 7, Hickman County 1 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN

Miami East, OH 12, Carlisle County 5 at Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN

Paducah Tilghman 18, Washington County 1, Florida Beach Bash

Mayfield 4, Pine Forest, FL 1, (9 innings)

Orange Beach, AL 12, McCracken County 2, (6 innings)

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Westview @ McKenzie (4:30)

Bruceton @ Dresden (5:00)

Jackson North Side @ Greenfield (5:00)

Obion Central @ Mid-Season Classic (7:00)

Graves County vs. Dyer County @ Gibson Co. (4:30)

Hickman County vs. Caldwell County (5:30)

Mayfield vs. Calloway County (10:00am)

High School Softball

Westview @ Milan (5:00)

Dresden @ Gibson County (5:00)

Gleason @ Bradford (5:00)

Mayfield @ Escambia, FL (6:30)

High School Tennis

Westview vs. Peabody @ UT Martin (4:00)

College Baseball

UT Martin @ Little Rock (6:00)

NHL

Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators