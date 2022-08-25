Local Sports: Thursday, August 25

After a first week full of unexpected wins and outcomes, high school football moves into its second week tomorrow night.

In one of the biggest upsets, Dresden defeated defending State Champion Westview last week, 28-13, for the first time in four years.

Dresden Coach Keith Hodge tells us what’s changed from last year…

Coach Hodge said the returning experience also contributed to the win…

Dresden will travel to Greenfield tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.

Westview will play Peabody at home tomorrow at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Ripley @ Crockett County

Lexington @ Riverside

High School Volleyball

Westview @ Peabody (5:00)

South Fulton @ Fulton County (5:00)

Lake County @ Union City (5:00)

North Side @ Obion Central (6:15)

High School Soccer

Obion Central @ Huntingdon (6:00)

Westview @ Dyersburg (6:00)

High School Golf

Union City @ Gibson County

Fulton County @ Clinton Oak Hills

Greenfield @ Persimmon Hills

Middle School Football

Fulton City @ Martin Middle (7:00)

Lake Road @ South Fulton

Greenfield @ Bruceton

Dresden @ Hillcrest

West Carroll @ Gleason

Middle School Softball

Union City @ Milan

Middle School Cross Country

Union City @ Greenfield

St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs, airtime at 12:25 on 104.9 KYTN