Local Sports: Thursday, August 25
After a first week full of unexpected wins and outcomes, high school football moves into its second week tomorrow night.
In one of the biggest upsets, Dresden defeated defending State Champion Westview last week, 28-13, for the first time in four years.
Dresden Coach Keith Hodge tells us what’s changed from last year…
Coach Hodge said the returning experience also contributed to the win…
Dresden will travel to Greenfield tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.
Westview will play Peabody at home tomorrow at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Ripley @ Crockett County
Lexington @ Riverside
High School Volleyball
Westview @ Peabody (5:00)
South Fulton @ Fulton County (5:00)
Lake County @ Union City (5:00)
North Side @ Obion Central (6:15)
High School Soccer
Obion Central @ Huntingdon (6:00)
Westview @ Dyersburg (6:00)
High School Golf
Union City @ Gibson County
Fulton County @ Clinton Oak Hills
Greenfield @ Persimmon Hills
Middle School Football
Fulton City @ Martin Middle (7:00)
Lake Road @ South Fulton
Greenfield @ Bruceton
Dresden @ Hillcrest
West Carroll @ Gleason
Middle School Softball
Union City @ Milan
Middle School Cross Country
Union City @ Greenfield
St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs, airtime at 12:25 on 104.9 KYTN