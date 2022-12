Local Sports: Thursday, December 29

Yesterday’s High School Basketball Scores:

DOT Foods Christmas Tournament

Girls:

Graves County 56, Boyd Christian 18

Dyersburg 46, Camden Central 24

Lake County 61, Halls 55

Dragon Fire Invitational

Girls:

Sparkman, AL 49, Gibson County 38

Memphis Overton 64, Dresden 62

Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic

Girls:

Chester County 51, Riverside 35

Huntingdon 64, Greenfield 14

Boys:

Chester County 57, USJ 49

Greenfield 61, Huntingdon 55

HUB Classic

Girls:

JCM 55, Liberty 29

Crockett County 62, Corinth, MS 37

Gleason 71, Jackson North Side 28

Boys:

Crockett County 56, Ripley 36

Humboldt 66, Liberty 56

Sacred Heart 61, JCM 32

Jackson North Side 62, Corinth, MS 50

Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament

Girls:

Union City 59, Christian County, KY 52

Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament

Girls:

Westview 72, Millington 37

Obion County 43, Jackson Christian 41

Boys:

Obion County 50, Millington 49

Obion County 57, West Carroll 39

Camden 46, Westview 38

Gibson County Boys Basketball Christmas Tournament

Boys:

Gibson County 70, Dresden 37

Lake County 71, Fulton City 51

Hickman County 76, Gleason 45

Murray Bank Hardwood Classic

Boys:

St. Benedict 71, Graves County 64

Webster County 73, Dyer County 65

LA Realty Holiday Tournament

Boys:

Union City 56, Dyersburg 54

Loretto 46, Kenwood 41

Milan 45, Lexington 31

Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament

Boys:

Marion, AR 69, Paducah Tilghman 59

Paducah Tilghman 56, Carbondale, IL 34

KSA Events Holiday Classic

Boys:

Mayfield 56, Faith Christian, FL 39

South Oldham Christmas Tournament

Boys:

McCracken County 64, Beechwood 54

F-S Wildcat Classic

Girls:

McCracken County 65, Bowling Green 62 OT

Ryle 63, McCracken County 60

Today’s Schedule:

High School Basketball

Lions Club Tournament (all games on MIX 101.3)

(G) Millington vs. JCS (1:00)

(B) Westview vs. Millington (2:30)

(B) Camden vs. Obion Central (4:00)

(G) Westview vs. Obion Central (5:30)

(B) Westview vs. West Carroll (7:00)

LA Realty Holiday Tournament @ Milan

(B) Kenwood vs. Lexington (3:00)

(B) Union City vs. Vicksburg, MS (4:45)

(B) Loretto vs. Milan (6:30)

(G) Milan vs. Vicksburg, MS (11:30)

Bowling Green Christmas Classic

(G) Union City vs. Lincoln County, KY (2:00)

Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic @ Huntingdon

(G) Greenfield vs. Riverside (3:00)

(G) Chester County vs. Huntingdon (6:00)

(B) Chester County vs. Greenfield (7:30)

(B) Huntingdon vs. Waverly (Noon)

Hub City Classic @ Jackson

(G) Gleason vs. Crockett County (6:00)

(G) Mitchell vs. JCM

(B) Humboldt vs. Crockett County

(B) Liberty vs. Ripley

(B) Corinth, MS vs. JCM

Murray Bank Hardwood Classic @ Calloway County

(B) Graves County vs. TBA

(B) Webster County vs. TBA

DOT Foods Christmas Tournament @ Dyersburg

(G) Halls vs. Ripley

(G) Humboldt vs. Lake County (4:30)

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Christmas Classic

(B) Fairley vs. Peabody (1:40)

(B) McNairy Central vs. Henry County (5:40)

(G) Peabody vs. Henry County

(G) Waverly vs. Henry County

(G) Kenwood vs. Dyer County (11:00)

(G) Lexington vs. Big Sandy (3:00)

College Basketball (double-header)

UT Martin @ Little Rock, airtime at 4:30 on WCMT

Tennessee Tech @ SIUE

Southeast Missouri @ Southern Indiana

Lindenwood @ Eastern Illinois

Morehead State @ Tennessee State

Women’s College Basketball

Tennessee Lady Vols @ Florida

Indiana @ Michigan State (2:00)

Mississippi State @ Vanderbilt

Charlotte @ Middle Tennessee

Kentucky @ Missouri

Men’s College Basketball

South Florida @ Memphis

Southern Illinois @ Murray State

Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans, coverage begins tonight at 6:00 with the Titans Countdown on Titans Radio 105.7 THE QUAKE