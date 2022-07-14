Local Sports: Thursday, July 14

The Fulton Railroaders defeated the Franklin Duelers last night, 8-4.

Malik Pogue had the win for the Railroaders. Pogue went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out six, and walking none.

Jake Wilson and Blake Loper entered out of the bullpen in relief and closed out the game. Loper recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

The Railroaders hit two home runs on the day. Ryan Callahan went deep in the fourth inning. Parker Estes went yard in the fifth inning.

The Railroaders improve to 18-17 and will play the Full Count Rhythm in Hendersonville tonight at 7:00.