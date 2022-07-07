Local Sports: Thursday, July 7

An early lead helped the Fulton Railroaders defeat the Louisville Jockeys 10-4 yesterday in Game 1 of a double-header.

The Railroaders scored on a groundout by Brady Holloway in the first inning and a double by both Braxton Baird and Ryan Callahan in the second inning.

CJ Lofton got the win for the Railroaders in Game 1. Lofton lasted six innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out six. Brooks Cooner threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Railroaders racked up 13 hits in the game. Callahan, Aiden Cloud, and Parker Estes all had multiple hits. Callahan went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Railroaders in hits.

In Game 2, the Louisville Jockeys fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 4-1 loss to the Fulton Railroaders.

Sam Cooper was the winning pitcher for the Railroaders. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out eight and walking one.

Blake Loper threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Loper recorded the last six outs to earn the save.

The Railroaders tallied nine hits in Game 2. Ryan Lee and Aiden Cloud each racked up multiple hits.

The Railroaders improve to 15-14, and will play the Paducah Chiefs tomorrow night at Lohaus Field at 7:00.

Football Season Starts Soon

The 2022 high school football season is set to open in about six weeks with many first games scheduled for Thursday, August 18 across the state.

Due to the shortage of football officials, each school must play at least one game on a Thursday.

On that first Thursday night, Trenton Peabody will play at Milan at 7:00, and Munford will play at Covington.

In Friday’s lineup around the Ken-Tenn area:

South Fulton will play at Greenfield.

Union City will play at Lake County.

Gibson County will play at Obion County.

Gleason will play at Fulton County.

McKenzie will play at Huntingdon.

To finish out the opening week, Dresden and Westview will play Saturday, August 19 at Graham Stadium at 7:00.