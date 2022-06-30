Local Sports: Thursday, June 30

The Madisonville Miners defeated the Fulton Railroaders last night, 9-5.

Sam Cooper took the loss for the Railroaders. Cooper went four and a third innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six while walking none.

Ryan Evans started the game, going one inning and allowing five runs on three hits.

Ryan Lee led the Railroaders with two hits in two at-bats.

The Railroaders fall to 11-10, and will play the Owensboro RiverDawgs at home tonight at Lohaus Field at 7:00.