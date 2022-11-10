November 11, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports: Thursday,…

Local Sports: Thursday, November 10

Local Sports: Thursday, November 10

 

In the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs last week, the Westview chargers defeated KIPP Memphis 42-8.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal told us about the game…

The Chargers improve to 9-2.

Meanwhile, in the second round of playoffs this week, Westview will play Union City at home tomorrow night.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal said Union City will be tough opponents…

The Chargers defeated the Golden Tornadoes once already this season.

Coach Neal told us Union City could pose challenges…

Union City defeated Freedom Prep last week 48-12.

Kickoff is at 7:00 on tomorrow night, airtime 6:30 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 The Quake.

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

Middle School Basketball
Martin Middle @ Milan
Union City @ Crockett County
Dresden @ Greenfield
Henry County @ Gleason
Bradford @ Sharon
McKenzie @ Huntingdon
Ridgemont @ Lake Road
Three Oaks @ Lake County
Hillcrest @ Black Oak
Bruceton @ Linden
Dyersburg @ Trenton Rosenwald
Hickman County @ Fulton City
CFS @ Fulton County

 

Women’s College Basketball
Troy @ UT Martin, airtime at 5:30 on WCMT
Christian Brothers @ Murray State
UMass @ Tennessee Lady Vols

 

College Football
Tulsa @ Memphis
Georgia Southern @ Louisiana

 

NFL Thursday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

 

NHL
Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology