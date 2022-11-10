Local Sports: Thursday, November 10

In the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs last week, the Westview chargers defeated KIPP Memphis 42-8.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal told us about the game…

The Chargers improve to 9-2.

Meanwhile, in the second round of playoffs this week, Westview will play Union City at home tomorrow night.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal said Union City will be tough opponents…

The Chargers defeated the Golden Tornadoes once already this season.

Coach Neal told us Union City could pose challenges…

Union City defeated Freedom Prep last week 48-12.

Kickoff is at 7:00 on tomorrow night, airtime 6:30 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 The Quake.

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Martin Middle @ Milan

Union City @ Crockett County

Dresden @ Greenfield

Henry County @ Gleason

Bradford @ Sharon

McKenzie @ Huntingdon

Ridgemont @ Lake Road

Three Oaks @ Lake County

Hillcrest @ Black Oak

Bruceton @ Linden

Dyersburg @ Trenton Rosenwald

Hickman County @ Fulton City

CFS @ Fulton County

Women’s College Basketball

Troy @ UT Martin, airtime at 5:30 on WCMT

Christian Brothers @ Murray State

UMass @ Tennessee Lady Vols

College Football

Tulsa @ Memphis

Georgia Southern @ Louisiana

NFL Thursday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche