Local Sports: Thursday, November 10
In the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs last week, the Westview chargers defeated KIPP Memphis 42-8.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal told us about the game…
The Chargers improve to 9-2.
Meanwhile, in the second round of playoffs this week, Westview will play Union City at home tomorrow night.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal said Union City will be tough opponents…
The Chargers defeated the Golden Tornadoes once already this season.
Coach Neal told us Union City could pose challenges…
Union City defeated Freedom Prep last week 48-12.
Kickoff is at 7:00 on tomorrow night, airtime 6:30 on MIX 101.3 and 105.7 The Quake.
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Basketball
Martin Middle @ Milan
Union City @ Crockett County
Dresden @ Greenfield
Henry County @ Gleason
Bradford @ Sharon
McKenzie @ Huntingdon
Ridgemont @ Lake Road
Three Oaks @ Lake County
Hillcrest @ Black Oak
Bruceton @ Linden
Dyersburg @ Trenton Rosenwald
Hickman County @ Fulton City
CFS @ Fulton County
Women’s College Basketball
Troy @ UT Martin, airtime at 5:30 on WCMT
Christian Brothers @ Murray State
UMass @ Tennessee Lady Vols
College Football
Tulsa @ Memphis
Georgia Southern @ Louisiana
NFL Thursday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche