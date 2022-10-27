Local Sports: Thursday, October 27
The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Fulton County Pilots Friday night, 52-26.
Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said Fulton County didn’t make the win easy…
The Falcons improve to 6-3 overall and remain 3-1 in the region.
Meanwhile, Lake County will travel to Greenfield and face the Yellowjackets tomorrow night.
Coach Canada said Greenfield has improved this year…
This will be the last game of the regular season for the Falcons.
Coach Canada told us about playoffs…
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Basketball
Gibson County @ Martin Middle
Union City @ South Gibson
Dresden @ Sharon
Gleason @ Greenfield
Bradford @ South Fulton
Trenton Rosenwald @ Crockett County
Hillcrest @ Lake County
Black Oak @ Northview
Huntingdon @ McKenzie
Clarksburg @ Bruceton
Hickman County @ Fulton County
Ballard County @ Fulton City
College Football
Virginia Tech @ NC State
Louisiana @ Southern Miss
Utah @ Washington State
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings
NHL
St. Louis Blues @ Nashville Predators