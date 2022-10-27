Local Sports: Thursday, October 27

The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Fulton County Pilots Friday night, 52-26.

Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said Fulton County didn’t make the win easy…

The Falcons improve to 6-3 overall and remain 3-1 in the region.

Meanwhile, Lake County will travel to Greenfield and face the Yellowjackets tomorrow night.

Coach Canada said Greenfield has improved this year…

This will be the last game of the regular season for the Falcons.

Coach Canada told us about playoffs…

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Gibson County @ Martin Middle

Union City @ South Gibson

Dresden @ Sharon

Gleason @ Greenfield

Bradford @ South Fulton

Trenton Rosenwald @ Crockett County

Hillcrest @ Lake County

Black Oak @ Northview

Huntingdon @ McKenzie

Clarksburg @ Bruceton

Hickman County @ Fulton County

Ballard County @ Fulton City

College Football

Virginia Tech @ NC State

Louisiana @ Southern Miss

Utah @ Washington State

NBA

Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings

NHL

St. Louis Blues @ Nashville Predators