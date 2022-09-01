Local Sports: Thursday, September 1
The Westview Chargers travel to Gibson County tomorrow for their highly anticipated game three.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal tells us the plan for this week…
Trenton Peabody defeated Westview last week 26-13.
Kickoff for tomorrow night’s game is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3
High school football begins week three tonight with several schools having their first Thursday night game.
After a loss to West Carroll, the Gleason Bulldogs will travel to Hollow Rock-Bruceton tonight to play the Tigers.
Game time tonight is 7:00 with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
TCA @ Fayette Academy
Camden @ Huntingdon
Murray @ Trigg Co.
College Football
Tennessee hosts Ball State, airtime at 4:00 on STAR 95.1
UT Martin hosts Western Illinois, airtime at 6:00 on WCMT
High School Volleyball
Westview @ Lake County
Joppa, IL. @ Fulton City
Fulton County @ South Fulton
Obion Central @ Hickman Co.
High School Soccer
Crockett County @ Obion County
Union City @ South Gibson
High School Golf
Fulton County @ Mayfield CC
Middle School Football
Gleason @ Greenfield
Gibson County @ Dresden
Ballard County @ South Fulton
Martin @ Huntingdon
Hillcrest @ Lake Road
Middle School Softball
Martin @ Union City
Lake Road @ Black Oak
South Fulton @ Ridgemont