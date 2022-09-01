Local Sports: Thursday, September 1

The Westview Chargers travel to Gibson County tomorrow for their highly anticipated game three.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal tells us the plan for this week…

Trenton Peabody defeated Westview last week 26-13.

Kickoff for tomorrow night’s game is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3

High school football begins week three tonight with several schools having their first Thursday night game.

After a loss to West Carroll, the Gleason Bulldogs will travel to Hollow Rock-Bruceton tonight to play the Tigers.

Game time tonight is 7:00 with airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

TCA @ Fayette Academy

Camden @ Huntingdon

Murray @ Trigg Co.

College Football

Tennessee hosts Ball State, airtime at 4:00 on STAR 95.1

UT Martin hosts Western Illinois, airtime at 6:00 on WCMT

High School Volleyball

Westview @ Lake County

Joppa, IL. @ Fulton City

Fulton County @ South Fulton

Obion Central @ Hickman Co.

High School Soccer

Crockett County @ Obion County

Union City @ South Gibson

High School Golf

Fulton County @ Mayfield CC

Middle School Football

Gleason @ Greenfield

Gibson County @ Dresden

Ballard County @ South Fulton

Martin @ Huntingdon

Hillcrest @ Lake Road

Middle School Softball

Martin @ Union City

Lake Road @ Black Oak

South Fulton @ Ridgemont