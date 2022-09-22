Local Sports: Thursday, September 22
In high school football last week, the Dresden Lions defeated Gleason 56-0 in their fifth straight win.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Dresden Coach Keith Hodge said he’s extremely proud of his team…
Meanwhile, in their third region game, the undefeated Lions will travel to South Fulton this Friday.
Coach Hodge told us about the Red Devils…
South Fulton defeated Fulton County last week 52-36.
Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Football
Crockett County @ Martin Middle
Dresden @ Gleason
Stewart County @ Greenfield
South Fulton @ Fulton County
Lake Road @ Halls
Black Oak @ Ballard County
Humboldt @ Lake County
McKenzie @ Gibson County
Camden @ Bruceton
High School Football
McKenzie @ West Carroll
McNairy Central @ Hardin County
Liberty @ Jackson North Side
Scotts Hill @ Perry County
JCS @ USJ
High School Cross Country
Westview, Obion Central, South Fulton @ Covington
High School Volleyball
Westview @ Gibson County
Peabody @ Union City
Obion Central @ Halls
Lake County @ South Fulton
Fulton City @ Trigg County
Fulton County @ Carlisle County
Livingston Central @ Hickman County
High School Soccer
Milan @ Obion Central
Westview @ McKenzie
Graves County @ Mayfield
Thursday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres, airtime at 2:15 on 104.9 KYTN