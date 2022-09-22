Local Sports: Thursday, September 22

In high school football last week, the Dresden Lions defeated Gleason 56-0 in their fifth straight win.

Meanwhile, in their third region game, the undefeated Lions will travel to South Fulton this Friday.

South Fulton defeated Fulton County last week 52-36.

Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Football

Crockett County @ Martin Middle

Dresden @ Gleason

Stewart County @ Greenfield

South Fulton @ Fulton County

Lake Road @ Halls

Black Oak @ Ballard County

Humboldt @ Lake County

McKenzie @ Gibson County

Camden @ Bruceton

High School Football

McKenzie @ West Carroll

McNairy Central @ Hardin County

Liberty @ Jackson North Side

Scotts Hill @ Perry County

JCS @ USJ

High School Cross Country

Westview, Obion Central, South Fulton @ Covington

High School Volleyball

Westview @ Gibson County

Peabody @ Union City

Obion Central @ Halls

Lake County @ South Fulton

Fulton City @ Trigg County

Fulton County @ Carlisle County

Livingston Central @ Hickman County

High School Soccer

Milan @ Obion Central

Westview @ McKenzie

Graves County @ Mayfield

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres, airtime at 2:15 on 104.9 KYTN