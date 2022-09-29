Local Sports: Thursday, September 29
The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team had their fourth straight loss last Friday to the Gleason Bulldogs 58-20.
Greenfield Coach Russ Brown told us about the bright side of the game…
Coach Brown said his team has work to do…
Tonight, the Yellowjackets play their only Thursday night game at Humboldt.
Coach Brown said the Thursday night game creates a new set of challenges…
Meanwhile, Lausanne defeated Humboldt last week 42-6.
Humboldt’s only win was a 32 to nothing victory over Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central.
Greenfield looks for their first win of the season.
Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Football
Martin Middle @ Paris Inman
Dresden @ South Fulton
Greenfield @ West Carroll
Fulton City @ Lake Road
Black Oak @ Three Oaks
McKenzie @ Camden
Bruceton @ Stewart County
Ballard County @ Fulton County
High School Football
Greenfield @ Humboldt, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3
Lewis County @ Adamsville
High School Cross Country
Westview @ Trinity Christian
High School Volleyball
Peabody @ Westview
Union City @ Ripley
Obion Central @ Dyersburg
South Fulton @ West Carroll
Fulton County @ Humboldt
Carlisle County @ Fulton City
Graves County @ Mayfield
High School Soccer
Obion Central @ Dyer County
South Fulton @ Peabody
Graves County @ Paducah Tilghman
High School Golf
Liberty Tech @ Westview
Thursday Night Football
Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals