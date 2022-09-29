Local Sports: Thursday, September 29

The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team had their fourth straight loss last Friday to the Gleason Bulldogs 58-20.

Greenfield Coach Russ Brown told us about the bright side of the game…

Coach Brown said his team has work to do…

Tonight, the Yellowjackets play their only Thursday night game at Humboldt.

Coach Brown said the Thursday night game creates a new set of challenges…

Meanwhile, Lausanne defeated Humboldt last week 42-6.

Humboldt’s only win was a 32 to nothing victory over Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central.

Greenfield looks for their first win of the season.

Kickoff is at 7:00 tonight, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Football

Martin Middle @ Paris Inman

Dresden @ South Fulton

Greenfield @ West Carroll

Fulton City @ Lake Road

Black Oak @ Three Oaks

McKenzie @ Camden

Bruceton @ Stewart County

Ballard County @ Fulton County

High School Football

Greenfield @ Humboldt, airtime at 6:30 on MIX 101.3

Lewis County @ Adamsville

High School Cross Country

Westview @ Trinity Christian

High School Volleyball

Peabody @ Westview

Union City @ Ripley

Obion Central @ Dyersburg

South Fulton @ West Carroll

Fulton County @ Humboldt

Carlisle County @ Fulton City

Graves County @ Mayfield

High School Soccer

Obion Central @ Dyer County

South Fulton @ Peabody

Graves County @ Paducah Tilghman

High School Golf

Liberty Tech @ Westview

Thursday Night Football

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals