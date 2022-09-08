Local Sports: Thursday, September 8
In high school football last week, the third ranked Dresden Lions defeated Perry County, 56-0.
The Lions are undefeated following three games into the season.
Dresden Coach Keith Hodge said his team played very well…
Dresden will play host to Gibson County tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7:00. MIX 101.3 will have updates.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Football
Peabody @ Jackson South Side
High School Cross Country
Westview and Obion Central @ Milan
High School Volleyball
South Fulton @ Westview
Carlisle County @ Fulton City
Fulton County @ Hickman County
Middle School Football
Martin Middle @ Dresden
Gibson County @ Union City
Hillcrest @ Gleason
South Fulton @ Greenfield
Middle School Cross Country
Best of the West at Three Oaks
College Football
UT Martin @ Missouri State, airtime at 6:30 on WCMT
NFL
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams
MLB
Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 11:20 on 104.9 KYTN