September 8, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Local Sports: Thursday,…

Local Sports: Thursday, September 8

Local Sports: Thursday, September 8

 

In high school football last week, the third ranked Dresden Lions defeated Perry County, 56-0.

The Lions are undefeated following three games into the season.

Dresden Coach Keith Hodge said his team played very well…

Dresden will play host to Gibson County tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7:00. MIX 101.3 will have updates.

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Football

Peabody @ Jackson South Side

 

High School Cross Country

Westview and Obion Central @ Milan

 

High School Volleyball

South Fulton @ Westview

Carlisle County @ Fulton City

Fulton County @ Hickman County

 

Middle School Football

Martin Middle @ Dresden

Gibson County @ Union City

Hillcrest @ Gleason

South Fulton @ Greenfield

 

Middle School Cross Country

Best of the West at Three Oaks

 

College Football

UT Martin @ Missouri State, airtime at 6:30 on WCMT

 

NFL

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

 

MLB

Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 11:20 on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology