Local Sports: Thursday, September 8

In high school football last week, the third ranked Dresden Lions defeated Perry County, 56-0.

The Lions are undefeated following three games into the season.

Dresden Coach Keith Hodge said his team played very well…

Dresden will play host to Gibson County tomorrow night. Kickoff is at 7:00. MIX 101.3 will have updates.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Football

Peabody @ Jackson South Side

High School Cross Country

Westview and Obion Central @ Milan

High School Volleyball

South Fulton @ Westview

Carlisle County @ Fulton City

Fulton County @ Hickman County

Middle School Football

Martin Middle @ Dresden

Gibson County @ Union City

Hillcrest @ Gleason

South Fulton @ Greenfield

Middle School Cross Country

Best of the West at Three Oaks

College Football

UT Martin @ Missouri State, airtime at 6:30 on WCMT

NFL

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

MLB

Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 11:20 on 104.9 KYTN