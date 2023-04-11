Local Sports: Tuesday, April 11

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Baseball

Milan over Dresden in 7 innings, 7-0.

South Fulton defeated Greenfield 3-1. Pitcher Brady McFarland got the win throwing a 1 hitter and striking out 15. Conner Allen was 2 for 2.

Bradford 16, Gleason 0

Gibson County 4, Westview 1

Union City 6, Huntingdon 3

Crockett County 10, Obion Central 0

Dyer County 5, Dyersburg 2

Ballard Memorial 3, Murray 1

Carlisle County 10, Fulton County 0

St. Mary 23, Christian Fellowship 0

High School Softball

Henry County 4, Milan 2

Ballard Memorial 7, Murray 1

Carlisle County 19, Fulton County 1

Hickman County 15, Christian Fellowship 0

Mayfield 3, Community Christian (Paducah) 2

Paducah Tilghman 7, Marshall County, 4

High School Soccer

Jackson South Side 3, Westview 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball

Dresden @ Halls (4:30)

South Fulton @ Greenfield (5:00)

Gleason @ Bradford (5:00)

Gibson County @ Westview (6:30)

Crockett County @ Obion Central (6:00)

Union City @ Huntingdon (6:30)

Fulton City @ Christian Fellowship (5:30)

Graves County @ Clarksville (6:00)

High School Softball

Westview @ Graves County (5:30)

Dresden @ Bradford (5:00)

Gleason @ Greenfield (5:00)

Fulton County @ South Fulton (5:00)

Union City @ Milan (5:00)

Crockett County @ Obion Central (7:00)

High School Soccer

McKenzie @ South Fulton (5:30)

Obion Central @ Union City (5:30)

High School Tennis

Union City @ Mayfield (3:30)

Obion Central @ Huntingdon (4:30)

College Softball

Memphis @ UT Martin (3:00)

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Colorado Rockies (7:40) on 104.9 KYTN