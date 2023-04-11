Local Sports: Tuesday, April 11
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Milan over Dresden in 7 innings, 7-0.
South Fulton defeated Greenfield 3-1. Pitcher Brady McFarland got the win throwing a 1 hitter and striking out 15. Conner Allen was 2 for 2.
Bradford 16, Gleason 0
Gibson County 4, Westview 1
Union City 6, Huntingdon 3
Crockett County 10, Obion Central 0
Dyer County 5, Dyersburg 2
Ballard Memorial 3, Murray 1
Carlisle County 10, Fulton County 0
St. Mary 23, Christian Fellowship 0
High School Softball
Henry County 4, Milan 2
Ballard Memorial 7, Murray 1
Carlisle County 19, Fulton County 1
Hickman County 15, Christian Fellowship 0
Mayfield 3, Community Christian (Paducah) 2
Paducah Tilghman 7, Marshall County, 4
High School Soccer
Jackson South Side 3, Westview 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Dresden @ Halls (4:30)
South Fulton @ Greenfield (5:00)
Gleason @ Bradford (5:00)
Gibson County @ Westview (6:30)
Crockett County @ Obion Central (6:00)
Union City @ Huntingdon (6:30)
Fulton City @ Christian Fellowship (5:30)
Graves County @ Clarksville (6:00)
High School Softball
Westview @ Graves County (5:30)
Dresden @ Bradford (5:00)
Gleason @ Greenfield (5:00)
Fulton County @ South Fulton (5:00)
Union City @ Milan (5:00)
Crockett County @ Obion Central (7:00)
High School Soccer
McKenzie @ South Fulton (5:30)
Obion Central @ Union City (5:30)
High School Tennis
Union City @ Mayfield (3:30)
Obion Central @ Huntingdon (4:30)
College Softball
Memphis @ UT Martin (3:00)
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Colorado Rockies (7:40) on 104.9 KYTN