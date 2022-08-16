Local Sports: Tuesday, August 16

With the opening of high school football season, coaches gathered at Blue Oak in downtown Martin to talk about their team’s openers this weekend.

Defending state champion Westview Chargers will open Saturday night against the Dresden Lions. Both teams made the playoffs with Westview winning the state championship.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal said there is a lot of work that needs to be done…

Meanwhile, in week 2 Westview will face Trenton Peabody, the only team to beat the Chargers last season…

A lot of excitement has been generated around the upcoming game. Dresden Coach Keith Hodge said it’s nothing new and his team still has a lot of work to do…

Meanwhile, the season opens Friday night for Weakley County teams when Gleason travels to Hickman to play Fulton County and South Fulton heads south to Greenfield.

Dresden will play Westview at Hardy Graham Stadium this Saturday at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Middle School Softball Scores

South Gibson 8 Martin Middle 3

High School Volleyball Scores

Westview defeated South Fulton 3 to nothing.

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Football

Lake Road will play at Dresden

Union City will play at Crockett County

High School Cross Country

Westview, Obion Central, South Fulton will compete at Dresden (4:30)

High School Volleyball

Westview will play at West Carroll (5:00)

Fulton City will play at Huntingdon (5:00)

Paducah Tilghman will play at Fulton County

High School Golf

Obion Central will compete at Wynridge Golf Course (4:00)

Colorado Rockies @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN