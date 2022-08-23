Local Sports: Tuesday, August 23
The South Fulton Red Devils and Greenfield Yellow Jackets were unable to complete their opening football game last Friday night due to the game being stopped for a medical event. The game was declared a no contest.
Both teams were emotionally involved because Blake Rodehaver, who went down on the sidelines, played for South Fulton last year and is now a Yellow Jacket.
South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his younger players handled the pressure of the close game well ….
Greenfield Coach Russ Brown was really proud of his team as well…
South Fulton will play Ballard at home this Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:00.
Greenfield will play Dresden at home Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.
Monday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
Westview 3 Huntingdon 2
High School Golf
Westview’s Luke Stephenson shot even par at Dyersburg and finished second out of 110 golfers.
Westview finished third overall while Ethan Hatler shot an 80.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Cross Country
Dresden, Westview, Union City, and Obion Central @ Greenfield
High School Volleyball
Gibson County @ Westview (6:00)
Halls @ Union City (5:00)
Peabody @ South Fulton (6:00)
High School Soccer
South Fulton @ Obion Central
Middle School Football
Union City @ South Gibson
Halls @ Lake County
Crockett County @ Trenton Rosenwald
Middle School Softball
Trenton Rosenwald @ Martin Middle
Ridgemont @ Union City
The St. Louis Cardinals play a day-night double-header against the Cubs, with the first game at 12:25 on 104.9 KYTN and the second game on the air at 6:10.