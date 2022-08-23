Local Sports: Tuesday, August 23

The South Fulton Red Devils and Greenfield Yellow Jackets were unable to complete their opening football game last Friday night due to the game being stopped for a medical event. The game was declared a no contest.

Both teams were emotionally involved because Blake Rodehaver, who went down on the sidelines, played for South Fulton last year and is now a Yellow Jacket.

South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his younger players handled the pressure of the close game well ….

Greenfield Coach Russ Brown was really proud of his team as well…

South Fulton will play Ballard at home this Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:00.

Greenfield will play Dresden at home Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00 with updates on MIX 101.3.

Monday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Westview 3 Huntingdon 2

High School Golf

Westview’s Luke Stephenson shot even par at Dyersburg and finished second out of 110 golfers.

Westview finished third overall while Ethan Hatler shot an 80.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Cross Country

Dresden, Westview, Union City, and Obion Central @ Greenfield

High School Volleyball

Gibson County @ Westview (6:00)

Halls @ Union City (5:00)

Peabody @ South Fulton (6:00)

High School Soccer

South Fulton @ Obion Central

Middle School Football

Union City @ South Gibson

Halls @ Lake County

Crockett County @ Trenton Rosenwald

Middle School Softball

Trenton Rosenwald @ Martin Middle

Ridgemont @ Union City

The St. Louis Cardinals play a day-night double-header against the Cubs, with the first game at 12:25 on 104.9 KYTN and the second game on the air at 6:10.