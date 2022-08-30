Local Sports: Tuesday, August 30

High school football continues into week three with Thursday night games on tap.

In week two, the Red Devils defeated Ballard Memorial 32-8.

South Fulton Coach Eric Knott tells us how his team played in that game…

This week, South Fulton will face #1 ranked McKenzie.

Coach Knott says he’s not worried about McKenzie…

South Fulton will travel to McKenzie this Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00.

Monday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Murray 3 Fulton City 0

Calloway Co. 3 Fulton Co. 0

Today’s Schedule:

High School Cross Country

Westview & Obion Central @ Lexington

High School Volleyball

Fulton County @ Lake County

Westview @ Union City

High School Soccer

Dyersburg @ Obion Central

High School Golf

Obion Central @ Wynridge

Middle School Football

Union City @ Dyersburg

St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN