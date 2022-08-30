Local Sports: Tuesday, August 30
High school football continues into week three with Thursday night games on tap.
The South Fulton Red Devils improved their record to 1-0 following their win against Ballard Memorial, 32-8, last week.
South Fulton Coach Eric Knott tells us how his team played in that game…
This week, South Fulton will face #1 ranked McKenzie.
Coach Knott says he’s not worried about McKenzie…
South Fulton will travel to McKenzie this Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00.
Monday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
Murray 3 Fulton City 0
Calloway Co. 3 Fulton Co. 0
Today’s Schedule:
High School Cross Country
Westview & Obion Central @ Lexington
High School Volleyball
Fulton County @ Lake County
Westview @ Union City
High School Soccer
Dyersburg @ Obion Central
High School Golf
Obion Central @ Wynridge
Middle School Football
Union City @ Dyersburg
St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN