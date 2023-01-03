Local Sports: Tuesday, January 3

After finishing the Martin Lion’s Club Christmas Tournament, winning 3 of 3 last week, the Westview Charger girls’ basketball team will travel to Troy today to play Obion Central.

Head Coach Brian Haskins told us about the Tournament…

Coach Haskins added…

Coach Haskins told us about the remodeling in the gym…

The undefeated Lady Chargers are 14-0 this season.

Coach Haskins told us about facing Obion a second time…

Westview will play Obion tonight at 6:00. Airtime is at 5:40 on MIX 101.3.

High School Basketball

Westview @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on both MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN

Union City @ Fayette-Ware, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Dresden @ Halls

Greenfield @ Huntingdon

McKenzie @ South Side

Henry County @ Stewart County

Milan @ Bradford

TCA @ South Gibson

Bruceton @ Clarksburg

Dyersburg @ Ripley

West Carroll @ Frank Hughes

Crockett County @ McNairy Central

Fulton County @ Hickman County

CFS @ Fulton City

Murray @ Graves County

Ballard Memorial @ Mayfield

Men’s College Basketball

Mississippi State @ Tennessee, airtime at 5:30 on STAR 95.1

LSU @ Kentucky

NHL

Montreal Canadiens @ Nashville Predators