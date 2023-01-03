Local Sports: Tuesday, January 3
After finishing the Martin Lion’s Club Christmas Tournament, winning 3 of 3 last week, the Westview Charger girls’ basketball team will travel to Troy today to play Obion Central.
Head Coach Brian Haskins told us about the Tournament…
Coach Haskins added…
Coach Haskins told us about the remodeling in the gym…
The undefeated Lady Chargers are 14-0 this season.
Coach Haskins told us about facing Obion a second time…
Westview will play Obion tonight at 6:00. Airtime is at 5:40 on MIX 101.3.
High School Basketball
Westview @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on both MIX 101.3 and 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Fayette-Ware, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Dresden @ Halls
Greenfield @ Huntingdon
McKenzie @ South Side
Henry County @ Stewart County
Milan @ Bradford
TCA @ South Gibson
Bruceton @ Clarksburg
Dyersburg @ Ripley
West Carroll @ Frank Hughes
Crockett County @ McNairy Central
Fulton County @ Hickman County
CFS @ Fulton City
Murray @ Graves County
Ballard Memorial @ Mayfield
Men’s College Basketball
Mississippi State @ Tennessee, airtime at 5:30 on STAR 95.1
LSU @ Kentucky
NHL
Montreal Canadiens @ Nashville Predators