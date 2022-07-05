Local Sports: Tuesday, July 5

The Fulton Railroaders lost the lead late in an 8-5 defeat to the Muhlenberg County Stallions last night. The Stallions were down 5-4 in the top of the ninth inning when Justin Massingale homered on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.

The Railroaders socked one home run on the day. Wesley Mann had a long ball in the seventh inning.

The Railroaders racked up 11 hits on the day. Landon Rogers, Grant Davis, and Brady Holloway each had multiple hits. Rogers led the Railroaders with three hits in five at-bats.

Brandon Jernigan took the loss for the Railroaders. The hurler went two and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three.

Sam Poindexter started the game. Poindexter allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, striking out five.

The Railroaders fall to 13-13 and will travel to Madisonville to play the Miners tonight at 7:00.