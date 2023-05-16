May 16, 2023
Local Sports: Tuesday, May 16

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Softball

Westview 4, Camden Central 1, R6AA Quarter

Waverly 2, Huntingdon 1, R6AA Semi

Dresden 11, Middleton 0

Dyersburg 5, Munford 3

Halls 13, South Fulton 3

Crockett County 12, Ripley 8

Perry County 1, McKenzie 0, R6A Quarter

McNairy Central 3, South Gibson 2

Carlisle County 13, Fulton City 0

Paducah Tilghman, 8, Community Christian 4

Graves County 15, Mayfield 0

Calloway County 4, Christian Fellowship 0

Marshall County 4, Murray 2

 

High School Baseball

Carlisle County 15, Fulton County 0

Hickman County 19, Fulton City 2

Paducah Tilghman 4, St. Mary 2

Ballard Memorial 12, Mayfield 8

Calloway County 3, Murray 2

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Soccer Regional Semifinals

Class A
Milan @ Loretto
Scotts Hill @ Madison Academic
Memphis School of Excellence @ McKenzie
Westview @ Sheffield

Class AA
Crockett County @ Chester County
Lexington @ Obion Central
Haywood @ Raleigh Egypt

Class AAA
Clarksville @ Henry County

MLB
Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN

 

