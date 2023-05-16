Local Sports: Tuesday, May 16
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Softball
Westview 4, Camden Central 1, R6AA Quarter
Waverly 2, Huntingdon 1, R6AA Semi
Dresden 11, Middleton 0
Dyersburg 5, Munford 3
Halls 13, South Fulton 3
Crockett County 12, Ripley 8
Perry County 1, McKenzie 0, R6A Quarter
McNairy Central 3, South Gibson 2
Carlisle County 13, Fulton City 0
Paducah Tilghman, 8, Community Christian 4
Graves County 15, Mayfield 0
Calloway County 4, Christian Fellowship 0
Marshall County 4, Murray 2
High School Baseball
Carlisle County 15, Fulton County 0
Hickman County 19, Fulton City 2
Paducah Tilghman 4, St. Mary 2
Ballard Memorial 12, Mayfield 8
Calloway County 3, Murray 2
Today’s Schedule:
High School Soccer Regional Semifinals
Class A
Milan @ Loretto
Scotts Hill @ Madison Academic
Memphis School of Excellence @ McKenzie
Westview @ Sheffield
Class AA
Crockett County @ Chester County
Lexington @ Obion Central
Haywood @ Raleigh Egypt
Class AAA
Clarksville @ Henry County
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals (6:45) on 104.9 KYTN