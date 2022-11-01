Local Sports: Tuesday, November 1

The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Greenfield Yellowjackets last week 54-6, securing lake County a spot in the state playoffs.

Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada told us about the game…

Meanwhile, in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday, Lake County will face Memphis Middle College at home.

Coach Canada told us what he knows about Middle College…

And how his team will prepare…

Lake County Assistant Coach Hunter Short said he wants to see focus from his team this week…

Kickoff is at 7:00 this Friday night.

Yesterday’s Scores:

Middle Girls’ Basketball

Martin 31, Crockett County 14

Union City 50, Trenton Rosenwald 15

Middle Boys’ Basketball

Crockett County 56, Martin 53

Union City 54, Trenton Rosenwald 21

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Dresden @ Martin

Northview @ Union City

Gleason @ Bradford

Sharon @ Greenfield

Hickman County @ South Fulton

Halls @ Hillcrest

Lake Road @ Gibson County

Black Oak @ Lake County

West Carroll @ McKenzie

Camden @ Huntingdon

Linden @ Bruceton

Fulton County @ St. Mary

Women’s College Basketball

Bethel @ Murray State

Blue Mountain @ Dyersburg State

Men’s College Basketball

Bethel @ Welch

Talladega @ Dyersburg State

NHL

Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers