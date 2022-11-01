Local Sports: Tuesday, November 1
The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Greenfield Yellowjackets last week 54-6, securing lake County a spot in the state playoffs.
Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada told us about the game…
Meanwhile, in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday, Lake County will face Memphis Middle College at home.
Coach Canada told us what he knows about Middle College…
And how his team will prepare…
Lake County Assistant Coach Hunter Short said he wants to see focus from his team this week…
Kickoff is at 7:00 this Friday night.
Yesterday’s Scores:
Middle Girls’ Basketball
Martin 31, Crockett County 14
Union City 50, Trenton Rosenwald 15
Middle Boys’ Basketball
Crockett County 56, Martin 53
Union City 54, Trenton Rosenwald 21
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Basketball
Dresden @ Martin
Northview @ Union City
Gleason @ Bradford
Sharon @ Greenfield
Hickman County @ South Fulton
Halls @ Hillcrest
Lake Road @ Gibson County
Black Oak @ Lake County
West Carroll @ McKenzie
Camden @ Huntingdon
Linden @ Bruceton
Fulton County @ St. Mary
Women’s College Basketball
Bethel @ Murray State
Blue Mountain @ Dyersburg State
Men’s College Basketball
Bethel @ Welch
Talladega @ Dyersburg State
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Edmonton Oilers