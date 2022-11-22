Local Sports: Tuesday, November 22
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Boys’ Basketball
Peabody 64, Dresden 33
South Fulton 66, Bruceton 65
JCS 69, Gleason 31
Gibson County 62, Humboldt 60
South Gibson 47, Chester County 41
Milan 34, Madison 32
North Side 92, West Carroll 37
High School Girls’ Basketball
Dresden 53, Peabody 47
South Fulton 52, Bruceton 24
JCS 58, Gleason 53
Henry County 65, Northeast 16
McKenzie 82, Huntingdon 58
South Gibson 44, Chester County 30
Madison 41, Milan 34
Clarksburg 46, Big Sandy 42
West Carroll 65, North Side 23
Today’s Schedule:
Middle School Basketball
Fulton City @ Carlisle County (B)
High School Basketball
Gibson County @ Greenfield, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3
Union City @ TCA, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
South Gibson @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Huntingdon @ Dresden
Gleason @ Bruceton
Lake County @ South Fulton
Bradford @ Clarksburg
McKenzie @ Henry County
Carroll Academy @ Adamsville
Ripley @ Dyer County
Lexington @ Camden
Halls @ Crockett County
McNairy Central @ Scotts Hill
Chester County @ JCS
College Basketball (double-header)
Bethel @ Freed-Hardeman
Women’s College Basketball
UT Martin vs. Norfolk State @ Hostilo Community Classic in Georgia
Shawnee State @ Dyersburg State
Spalding @ Morehead State
Eastern Illinois @ Chicago State
Men’s College Basketball
UT Martin @ Arkansas State
Brescia @ Dyersburg State
McKendree @ Union
Truett-McConnell @ Tennessee Tech
Kentucky State University @ Morehead State
William Woods @ SEMO