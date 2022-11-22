Local Sports: Tuesday, November 22

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Boys’ Basketball

Peabody 64, Dresden 33

South Fulton 66, Bruceton 65

JCS 69, Gleason 31

Gibson County 62, Humboldt 60

South Gibson 47, Chester County 41

Milan 34, Madison 32

North Side 92, West Carroll 37

High School Girls’ Basketball

Dresden 53, Peabody 47

South Fulton 52, Bruceton 24

JCS 58, Gleason 53

Henry County 65, Northeast 16

McKenzie 82, Huntingdon 58

South Gibson 44, Chester County 30

Madison 41, Milan 34

Clarksburg 46, Big Sandy 42

West Carroll 65, North Side 23

Today’s Schedule:

Middle School Basketball

Fulton City @ Carlisle County (B)

High School Basketball

Gibson County @ Greenfield, airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3

Union City @ TCA, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE

South Gibson @ Obion Central, airtime at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Huntingdon @ Dresden

Gleason @ Bruceton

Lake County @ South Fulton

Bradford @ Clarksburg

McKenzie @ Henry County

Carroll Academy @ Adamsville

Ripley @ Dyer County

Lexington @ Camden

Halls @ Crockett County

McNairy Central @ Scotts Hill

Chester County @ JCS

College Basketball (double-header)

Bethel @ Freed-Hardeman

Women’s College Basketball

UT Martin vs. Norfolk State @ Hostilo Community Classic in Georgia

Shawnee State @ Dyersburg State

Spalding @ Morehead State

Eastern Illinois @ Chicago State

Men’s College Basketball

UT Martin @ Arkansas State

Brescia @ Dyersburg State

McKendree @ Union

Truett-McConnell @ Tennessee Tech

Kentucky State University @ Morehead State

William Woods @ SEMO