November 29, 2022
Local Sports: Tuesday, November 29



 

Yesterday’s Scores

 

Middle School Basketball

Martin girls 49, Gibson County 32

Martin boys 42, Gibson County 40

Greenfield girls 48, South Fulton 17

Greenfield boys 50, South Fulton 31

 

High School Basketball

St. Mary girls 49, Fulton City 37

St. Mary boys 72, Fulton City 30

Murray girls 35, Hickman County 18

Graves County girls 59, Crittenden County 47

McCracken County girls 96, CCA 9

McCracken County boys 90, CCA 46

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

GAMES TONIGHT ARE WEATHER-PERMITTING

 

Middle School Basketball
McKenzie @ Stewart County
Hillcrest @ Halls
Northview @ Black Oak
Trenton Rosenwald @ Three Oaks
Bruceton @ Big Sandy

High School Basketball
Haywood @ Union City, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
South Fulton @ Fulton County
Henry County @ Camden
Huntingdon @ McKenzie
Halls @ Bradford
Crockett County @ Peabody
Ripley @ Humboldt
Milan @ Sacred Heart
South Gibson @ Madison
West Carroll @ Liberty
Dyersburg @ McNairy Central
Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton City (G)
Hickman County @ Graves County
Carlisle County @ St. Mary (B)
Caldwell County @ UHA
Livingston @ Calloway County

Women’s College Basketball
SIUE @ Iowa State

Men’s College Basketball
UNG @ Union
Bellarmine @ Kentucky
Kentucky Christian @ Morehead State
St. Ambrose @ SIUE

NHL
Anaheim Ducks @ Nashville Predators

 



