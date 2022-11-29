Local Sports: Tuesday, November 29
Yesterday’s Scores
Middle School Basketball
Martin girls 49, Gibson County 32
Martin boys 42, Gibson County 40
Greenfield girls 48, South Fulton 17
Greenfield boys 50, South Fulton 31
High School Basketball
St. Mary girls 49, Fulton City 37
St. Mary boys 72, Fulton City 30
Murray girls 35, Hickman County 18
Graves County girls 59, Crittenden County 47
McCracken County girls 96, CCA 9
McCracken County boys 90, CCA 46
Today’s Schedule:
GAMES TONIGHT ARE WEATHER-PERMITTING
Middle School Basketball
McKenzie @ Stewart County
Hillcrest @ Halls
Northview @ Black Oak
Trenton Rosenwald @ Three Oaks
Bruceton @ Big Sandy
High School Basketball
Haywood @ Union City, airtime at 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE
South Fulton @ Fulton County
Henry County @ Camden
Huntingdon @ McKenzie
Halls @ Bradford
Crockett County @ Peabody
Ripley @ Humboldt
Milan @ Sacred Heart
South Gibson @ Madison
West Carroll @ Liberty
Dyersburg @ McNairy Central
Paducah Tilghman @ Fulton City (G)
Hickman County @ Graves County
Carlisle County @ St. Mary (B)
Caldwell County @ UHA
Livingston @ Calloway County
Women’s College Basketball
SIUE @ Iowa State
Men’s College Basketball
UNG @ Union
Bellarmine @ Kentucky
Kentucky Christian @ Morehead State
St. Ambrose @ SIUE
NHL
Anaheim Ducks @ Nashville Predators