Local Sports: Tuesday, October 11
The South Fulton Red Devil football team defeated Perry County 54-12 last week.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his team played how they were supposed to…
Coach Knott also talked about one of the most memorable plays from Friday night…
Meanwhile, as high school football moves into week nine, the Red Devils will have fall break and a BYE week.
Coach Knott said it’s still business as usual…
South Fulton will next play McEwen at home on October 21st.
Gleason will play McEwen at home this Friday night.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Cross Country
Westview, Obion Central, South Fulton, Union City @ Dyer County
High School Volleyball
Fulton County @ Paducah Tilghman
Fulton City @ Hickman County
Graves County @ Marshall County
Middle School Basketball
Fulton City @ CCA
College Volleyball
UT Martin @ Tennessee State
MLB Playoffs
Phillies @ Braves
Mariners @ Astros
Guardians @ Yankees
Padres @ Dodgers