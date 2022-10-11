Local Sports: Tuesday, October 11

The South Fulton Red Devil football team defeated Perry County 54-12 last week.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his team played how they were supposed to…

Coach Knott also talked about one of the most memorable plays from Friday night…

Meanwhile, as high school football moves into week nine, the Red Devils will have fall break and a BYE week.

Coach Knott said it’s still business as usual…

South Fulton will next play McEwen at home on October 21st.

Gleason will play McEwen at home this Friday night.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Cross Country

Westview, Obion Central, South Fulton, Union City @ Dyer County

High School Volleyball

Fulton County @ Paducah Tilghman

Fulton City @ Hickman County

Graves County @ Marshall County

Middle School Basketball

Fulton City @ CCA

College Volleyball

UT Martin @ Tennessee State

MLB Playoffs

Phillies @ Braves

Mariners @ Astros

Guardians @ Yankees

Padres @ Dodgers