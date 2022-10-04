Local Sports: Tuesday, October 4

In high school football last week, the Greenfield Yellowjackets had their fifth straight loss to Humboldt 36-12.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown told us about the loss…

Meanwhile, this week, the Yellowjackets will face Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central.

The last time the two teams played was this time last year and Greenfield defeated Bruceton Central 46-0.

Coach Brown said they had a new focus for the week…

South Fulton defeated Bruceton last week 46-34.

Greenfield will play Bruceton at home Friday night at 7:00.

Today’s Schedule:

High School Volleyball

Westview is hosting the District 13A Tournament

Graves County @ Calloway County

High School Cross Country

Westview, South Fulton, Dresden, Union City @ Best of the West @ Obion Central

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates, airtime at 4:40 PM on 104.9 KYTN