Local Sports: Tuesday, October 4
In high school football last week, the Greenfield Yellowjackets had their fifth straight loss to Humboldt 36-12.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Greenfield Coach Russ Brown told us about the loss…
Meanwhile, this week, the Yellowjackets will face Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central.
The last time the two teams played was this time last year and Greenfield defeated Bruceton Central 46-0.
Coach Brown said they had a new focus for the week…
South Fulton defeated Bruceton last week 46-34.
Greenfield will play Bruceton at home Friday night at 7:00.
Today’s Schedule:
High School Volleyball
Westview is hosting the District 13A Tournament
Graves County @ Calloway County
High School Cross Country
Westview, South Fulton, Dresden, Union City @ Best of the West @ Obion Central
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Pirates, airtime at 4:40 PM on 104.9 KYTN