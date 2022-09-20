Local Sports: Tuesday, September 20

In high school football last week, the South Fulton Red Devils defeated the Fulton County Pilots 52-36.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his team played their best…

Coach Knott added that his team’s resilience was impressive…

Meanwhile, in week six, the Red Devils will face undefeated Dresden in a region game Friday night.

Coach Knott says Dresden will be a tough opponent…

Dresden defeated Gleason last week 56-0.

South Fulton is 2-2.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

South Gibson 3 Westview 0

Union City 3 Fulton City 1

Hickman County 3 Fulton County 0

High School Soccer

Westview 4 Dyer County 1

Gibson County 3 South Fulton 2

Today’s Schedule:

High School Cross Country

Obion Central and Union City @ Crockett County

High School Volleyball

Obion Central @ Westview

Union City @ Lake County

Crockett County @ Obion County

Halls @ South Fulton

Fulton County @ St. Mary

Humboldt @ Fulton City

Ballard Memorial @ Graves County

High School Soccer

Peabody @ Obion Central

South Fulton @ Covington

Milan @ McKenzie

Murray @ Graves County

Middle School Football

Union City @ Paris Inman

TCA @ Trenton Rosenwald

Middle School Softball

Crockett County @ Union City

College Volleyball

Tennessee State @ UT Martin

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres, airtime at 7:45 on 104.9 KYTN