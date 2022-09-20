Local Sports: Tuesday, September 20
In high school football last week, the South Fulton Red Devils defeated the Fulton County Pilots 52-36.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said his team played their best…
Coach Knott added that his team’s resilience was impressive…
Meanwhile, in week six, the Red Devils will face undefeated Dresden in a region game Friday night.
Coach Knott says Dresden will be a tough opponent…
Dresden defeated Gleason last week 56-0.
South Fulton is 2-2.
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
South Gibson 3 Westview 0
Union City 3 Fulton City 1
Hickman County 3 Fulton County 0
High School Soccer
Westview 4 Dyer County 1
Gibson County 3 South Fulton 2
Today’s Schedule:
High School Cross Country
Obion Central and Union City @ Crockett County
High School Volleyball
Obion Central @ Westview
Union City @ Lake County
Crockett County @ Obion County
Halls @ South Fulton
Fulton County @ St. Mary
Humboldt @ Fulton City
Ballard Memorial @ Graves County
High School Soccer
Peabody @ Obion Central
South Fulton @ Covington
Milan @ McKenzie
Murray @ Graves County
Middle School Football
Union City @ Paris Inman
TCA @ Trenton Rosenwald
Middle School Softball
Crockett County @ Union City
College Volleyball
Tennessee State @ UT Martin
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres, airtime at 7:45 on 104.9 KYTN