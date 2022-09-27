Local Sports: Tuesday, September 27

Trigg County defeated the Fulton County Pilot football team last week 55-34.

Fulton County Coach James Bridges said team played well despite the odds…

The Pilots fall to 2-4.

Meanwhile, the Pilots play Russellville at home this week.

Coach Bridges said his team is ready…

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Dyersburg 3, Westview 0

Halls 3, Union City 0

Obion Central 3, Fulton County 0

Gibson County 3, South Fulton 1

Today’s Schedule:

High School Cross Country

Union City, Obion Central, Dresden, South Fulton @ TCA Meet

High School Volleyball

Westview @ Halls

South Fulton @ Union City

South Gibson @ Obion Central

Fulton City @ Livingston Central

St. Mary @ Fulton County

Hickman County @ Carlisle County

Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County

High School Soccer

Westview @ Peabody

Middle School Football

Union City vs. Crockett County @ South Gibson (Bowl Game)

Lake County @ Covington

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN