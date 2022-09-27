Local Sports: Tuesday, September 27
Trigg County defeated the Fulton County Pilot football team last week 55-34.
Fulton County Coach James Bridges said team played well despite the odds…
The Pilots fall to 2-4.
Meanwhile, the Pilots play Russellville at home this week.
Coach Bridges said his team is ready…
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
Dyersburg 3, Westview 0
Halls 3, Union City 0
Obion Central 3, Fulton County 0
Gibson County 3, South Fulton 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Cross Country
Union City, Obion Central, Dresden, South Fulton @ TCA Meet
High School Volleyball
Westview @ Halls
South Fulton @ Union City
South Gibson @ Obion Central
Fulton City @ Livingston Central
St. Mary @ Fulton County
Hickman County @ Carlisle County
Paducah Tilghman @ Graves County
High School Soccer
Westview @ Peabody
Middle School Football
Union City vs. Crockett County @ South Gibson (Bowl Game)
Lake County @ Covington
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN