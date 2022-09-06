Local Sports: Tuesday, September 6

The South Fulton Red Devils prepare for game four after their first loss to McKenzie Friday night.

McKenzie, the number 1 team in Class-A, defeated the Red Devils, 54-6.

On Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said he was proud of his team…

South Fulton continues their football season this Friday night when they play West Carroll at home.

Coach Knott said there’s a lot of work to do this week to get ready for the War Eagles…

Today’s Schedule:

High School Volleyball

Halls @ Westview

Union City @ South Fulton

Fulton County @ Fulton City

High School Golf

Union City @ Patriot Classic in Paris

Obion Central @ Carroll Lake

Middle School Football

Milan @ Union City

Fulton County @ Three Oaks

Dyersburg @ Trenton Rosenwald

Middle School Softball

Union City @ Trenton Rosenwald

Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN