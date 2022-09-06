Local Sports: Tuesday, September 6
The South Fulton Red Devils prepare for game four after their first loss to McKenzie Friday night.
McKenzie, the number 1 team in Class-A, defeated the Red Devils, 54-6.
On Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott said he was proud of his team…
South Fulton continues their football season this Friday night when they play West Carroll at home.
Coach Knott said there’s a lot of work to do this week to get ready for the War Eagles…
Today’s Schedule:
High School Volleyball
Halls @ Westview
Union City @ South Fulton
Fulton County @ Fulton City
High School Golf
Union City @ Patriot Classic in Paris
Obion Central @ Carroll Lake
Middle School Football
Milan @ Union City
Fulton County @ Three Oaks
Dyersburg @ Trenton Rosenwald
Middle School Softball
Union City @ Trenton Rosenwald
Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN