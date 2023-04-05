Local Sports: Wednesday, April 5
Tuesday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
Bruceton 21, Greenfield 7
Huntingdon 5, Westview 4
South Fulton 19, Gleason 4
Union City 5, Carlisle County 0
Gibson County 18, Milan 8
Whitley County 12, Hickman County 7
High School Softball
South Fulton 10, Gleason 0
Henry County 13, Clarksville NW 0
Gulf Shores, AL 16, Mayfield 1
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Obion Central @ Mid-Season Classic (4:30)
Graves County @ St. Mary (12:00)
High School Softball
Mayfield @ Pine Forest, FL (5:00)
MLB
Atlanta Braves @ St. Louis Cardinals (12:15)
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans