April 5, 2023
Local Sports: Wednesday, April 5

Local Sports: Wednesday, April 5

 

Tuesday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

Bruceton 21, Greenfield 7

Huntingdon 5, Westview 4

South Fulton 19, Gleason 4

Union City 5, Carlisle County 0

Gibson County 18, Milan 8

Whitley County 12, Hickman County 7

 

High School Softball

South Fulton 10, Gleason 0

Henry County 13, Clarksville NW 0

Gulf Shores, AL 16, Mayfield 1

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

High School Baseball

Obion Central @ Mid-Season Classic (4:30)

Graves County @ St. Mary (12:00)

 

High School Softball

Mayfield @ Pine Forest, FL (5:00)

 

MLB

Atlanta Braves @ St. Louis Cardinals (12:15)

 

NBA

Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans

 

