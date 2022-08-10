Local Sports: Wednesday, August 10

The high school football opener begins next Thursday night with (2018-2020 State Champions) Trenton Peabody playing at Milan at 7:00, and Munford playing at Covington.

In Friday’s Ken-Tenn area lineup:

South Fulton is at Greenfield.

Union City is at Lake County.

Gibson County is at Obion County.

Gleason is at Fulton County.

McKenzie is at Huntingdon.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton is at West Carroll.

MLK Prep is at Dyersburg.

Grace Christian Academy is at Humboldt.

Dyer County is at Crockett County.

Henry County is at Summit.

South Gibson is at Lexington.

Camden is at Waverly.

Mayfield is at Graves County.

Ballard Memorial is at Marshall County.

Crittenden County is at Murray.

To finish out the opening week, Dresden and Westview will play Saturday, August 19 at Graham Stadium at 7:00.

Coaches Corner begins its 42nd season and, for the first time since 1981, will have a new home. Following the closure of The Hearth Restaurant, Coaches Corner will now be held at Blue Oak Oyster Bar and Grill.

This also marks the 47th year that Paul Tinkle has hosted a coaches show. Paul began his first Coaches Corner in Union City then spent five years hosting a program in Mayfield before returning to Martin in 1981. The program has expanded from a 30 minute sports program to a 90 minute. The program has won numerous AP Awards through the years.