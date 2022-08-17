Local Sports: Wednesday, August 17

High school football season opens in just a few days with several games in the area.

South Fulton will travel south to Greenfield Friday.

Greenfield Coach Russ Brown, who was just hired a month ago, talked about the hardest part of getting started so late…

South Fulton has fallen to Greenfield in the last few years. South Fulton Coach Eric Knott discussed his game plan for this year…

The South Fulton vs. Greenfield game airs this Friday night at 6:30 on MIX 101.3.

Westview Volleyball defeated West Carroll 3 sets to 0.

Westview Cross Country had 4 runners to receive a medal:

Halle Travathan-3rd place

Jack Mantooth-11th place

Josiah Klutts-13th place.

Cara Brooke Hatler-25th place

Dresden Middle Football defeated Lake Road 42-14. Dresden improves to 1-1.

Colorado Rockies @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN