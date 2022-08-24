Local Sports: Wednesday, August 24

High school football season moves into week two this Friday night.

Among those, Gleason will play West Carroll at home.

Gleason Coach Noah Lampkins talks about where his team needs improvement…

Gleason defeated Fulton County, 60-34, in week one.

Kickoff for West Carroll at Gleason game is 7:00 this Friday.

Tuesday’s Scores:

High School Cross Country

Westview’s Jack Mantooth finished 12th while Halle Trevathan finished 2nd at Greenfield Cross Country Meet.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County 3 Westview 0

Crockett County 3 Obion County 0

High School Soccer

South Fulton 1 Obion Central 1

High School Golf

At the Fulton Golf and Country Club, Westview defeated South Fulton by 13 strokes.

Westview’s Luke Stevenson shot a 38 to claim first place overall and Brett McGuffin shot a 41 and finished second overall.

Today’s Schedule:

Join “The Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling tonight at 7:00 for “Vol Calls” on STAR 95.1

St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs 6:10 on 104.9 KYTN