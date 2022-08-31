Local Sports: Wednesday, August 31

The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team prepares for game three after their loss to the Dresden Lions Friday night.

Dresden defeated the Yellowjackets, 48-6.

Greenfield Coach Russ Brown tells us mistakes were costly…

Friday night, Greenfield will face the Halls Tigers.

Coach Brown tells us Greenfield will be more focused this week…

Kickoff is at 7:00.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Fulton County 2 Lake County 0

Milan 3 South Gibson 2

Crockett Co. 3 Lexington 0

Halls 3 Peabody 0

High School Soccer

Dyersburg 9 Obion Central 0

Middle School Football

Greenfield 51 Gleason 16

Martin 24 Huntingdon 12

Today’s Schedule:

St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN