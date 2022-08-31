Local Sports: Wednesday, August 31
The Greenfield Yellowjacket football team prepares for game three after their loss to the Dresden Lions Friday night.
Dresden defeated the Yellowjackets, 48-6.
Greenfield Coach Russ Brown tells us mistakes were costly…
Friday night, Greenfield will face the Halls Tigers.
Coach Brown tells us Greenfield will be more focused this week…
Kickoff is at 7:00.
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
Fulton County 2 Lake County 0
Milan 3 South Gibson 2
Crockett Co. 3 Lexington 0
Halls 3 Peabody 0
High School Soccer
Dyersburg 9 Obion Central 0
Middle School Football
Greenfield 51 Gleason 16
Martin 24 Huntingdon 12
Today’s Schedule:
St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN