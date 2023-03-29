March 29, 2023
Local Sports: Wednesday, March 29

Tuesday’s Scores:

 

High School Baseball

South Fulton 12, Christian Fellowship 0

Camden 1, Waverly 0

Milan 5, Huntingdon 1

Clarksburg 18, Humboldt 3

Peabody 19, Lake County 0

Ballard Memorial 5, St. Mary 2

Fulton City 19, Community Christian 18

Graves County 15, Calloway County 4

Mayfield 7, Dyersburg 6

McCracken County 14, Hopkinsville 2

 

High School Softball

Crockett County 14, Dyer County 7

Henry County 13, Clarksville 5

Ballard Memorial 4, Mayfield 1

Calloway County 4, Marshall County 3

Livingston Central 16, Murray 2

 

High School Tennis

Union City 7, Greenfield 0

 

 

Today’s Schedule:

High School Baseball
Dresden @ Greenfield (3:30)
Obion Central @ L.H. Ladd Invitational (4:30)
South Fulton @ Lake County (5:00)

Women’s NIT Semifinals
Columbia vs. Bowling Green (5:00)
Washington vs. Kansas (6:30)

NBA
Los Angeles Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies

 

