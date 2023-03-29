Local Sports: Wednesday, March 29
Tuesday’s Scores:
High School Baseball
South Fulton 12, Christian Fellowship 0
Camden 1, Waverly 0
Milan 5, Huntingdon 1
Clarksburg 18, Humboldt 3
Peabody 19, Lake County 0
Ballard Memorial 5, St. Mary 2
Fulton City 19, Community Christian 18
Graves County 15, Calloway County 4
Mayfield 7, Dyersburg 6
McCracken County 14, Hopkinsville 2
High School Softball
Crockett County 14, Dyer County 7
Henry County 13, Clarksville 5
Ballard Memorial 4, Mayfield 1
Calloway County 4, Marshall County 3
Livingston Central 16, Murray 2
High School Tennis
Union City 7, Greenfield 0
Today’s Schedule:
High School Baseball
Dresden @ Greenfield (3:30)
Obion Central @ L.H. Ladd Invitational (4:30)
South Fulton @ Lake County (5:00)
Women’s NIT Semifinals
Columbia vs. Bowling Green (5:00)
Washington vs. Kansas (6:30)
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies