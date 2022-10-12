Local Sports: Wednesday, October 12

In high school football last week, Class 4A Haywood defeated the Lake County Falcons 48-0.

Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said the game was different…

Coach Canada said his team played their best…

Lake County falls to 4-3 overall and are 2-1 in the region.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have three more games in the regular season, preparing for Halls this week.

Coach Canada said his team looks to play in the playoffs…

Meanwhile, Peabody defeated Halls last Friday, 43-0.

Halls falls to 2-1 in the region and 5-2 overall.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Paducah Tilghman 2, Fulton County 0

Hickman County 3, Fulton City 0

Graves County 3, Marshall County 0

Middle School Football

Paris Inman 14, Three oaks, 8

Martin Middle defeated Northview 42-6

Paris Inman will travel to Martin middle next Tuesday in the second round of the TMSAA football playoffs. Kickoff will be at 6:30.

Martin Middle Coach Kyle Pack spoke with Paul Tinkle on Good Times in the Morning about the game…