Local Sports: Wednesday, October 26

In their seventh straight win last week, the Westview Charger football team defeated Ripley 21-7.

Westview Coach Jarod Neal wasn’t happy with the second half of the game…

The Chargers improve to 7-2 overall and remain 4-0 in the region.

Meanwhile, Westview will conclude its regular season Friday with a trip to Houston County.

Coach Neal said his team will focus on Westview…

This will be the first time the Chargers have played at Houston County.

Houston County is 0-9, losing their last game to Gibson County 27-24.