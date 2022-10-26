Local Sports: Wednesday, October 26
In their seventh straight win last week, the Westview Charger football team defeated Ripley 21-7.
Westview Coach Jarod Neal wasn’t happy with the second half of the game…
The Chargers improve to 7-2 overall and remain 4-0 in the region.
Meanwhile, Westview will conclude its regular season Friday with a trip to Houston County.
Coach Neal said his team will focus on Westview…
This will be the first time the Chargers have played at Houston County.
Houston County is 0-9, losing their last game to Gibson County 27-24.