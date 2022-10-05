Local Sports: Wednesday, October 5

The South Fulton Red Devil football team defeated Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Friday 46-34, improving to 3-3.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, South Fulton Coach Eric Knott told us…

Meanwhile, the Red Devils prepare for Perry County at home this Friday night.

Coach Knott said his team needs work to make the playoffs…

The last time the two teams played was this time last year and South Fulton defeated the Vikings 22-14.

McEwen defeated Perry County last week 46-7.

