Local Sports: Wednesday, September 14
In high school football last week, the Westview Chargers defeated Fairview 32-26.
On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Westview Coach Jarod Neal said his team played well…
Meanwhile, the Chargers will play their second region game when they host Camden Friday night. Both teams are 2-2.
Coach Neal says competition is stiff in the region…
Camden defeated McEwen last week 48-34.
Yesterday’s Scores:
High School Volleyball
Westview 3 West Carroll 0
Gibson County 3 Union City 0
Carlisle County 3 Fulton County 0
High School Soccer
Crockett Co. 2 Westview 1
Today’s Schedule:
Men’s College Soccer
Bethel @ Williams Baptist
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN