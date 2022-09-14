Local Sports: Wednesday, September 14

September 14, 2022
In high school football last week, the Westview Chargers defeated Fairview 32-26.

On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, Westview Coach Jarod Neal said his team played well…

Meanwhile, the Chargers will play their second region game when they host Camden Friday night. Both teams are 2-2.

Coach Neal says competition is stiff in the region…

Camden defeated McEwen last week 48-34.

 

Yesterday’s Scores:

 

High School Volleyball

Westview 3 West Carroll 0

Gibson County 3 Union City 0

Carlisle County 3 Fulton County 0

 

High School Soccer

Crockett Co. 2 Westview 1

 

Today’s Schedule:

 

Men’s College Soccer

Bethel @ Williams Baptist

 

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN

 

Katie Capua

