Local Sports: Wednesday, September 28

In high school football last week, the Gleason Bulldogs defeated Greenfield 58-20.

Gleason Coach Noah Lampkins said his team really prepared for Greenfield…

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have an off week this week.

Coach Lampkins tells us how his team will use the time off…

Gleason will travel to McKenzie on October 7th.

Meanwhile, Greenfield will be at Humboldt tomorrow night for their third region game, and hope to get their first win of the season.

Humboldt has one win so far this season.

Yesterday’s Scores:

High School Volleyball

Halls 3, Westview 1

South Fulton 3, Union City 1

St. Mary 2, Fulton County 1

Carlisle County 3, Hickman County 0

High School Soccer

Westview 9, Peabody 0

Today’s Schedule:

College Soccer

UT Southern @ Bethel (Men’s and Women’s)

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers, airtime at 5:45 on 104.9 KYTN