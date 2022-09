In high school football, the Fulton County Pilots defeated Class-4A Calloway County Friday night, 44-28.

Fulton County Coach James Bridges said his team played well…

Meanwhile, the Pilots get ready for Ballard Memorial at home this Friday night.

Coach Bridges isn’t worried…

Today’s Schedule:

High School Volleyball

Westview @ Union City (Jayvee at 4:30 with varsity to follow)

MLB

Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals, airtime at 5:50 on 104.9 KYTN